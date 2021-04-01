Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/5/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/2/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas Co alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.