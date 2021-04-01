CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 475,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.51 and its 200 day moving average is $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.