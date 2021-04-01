CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,383 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 5.96% of CAI International worth $33,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CAI International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CAI International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CAI International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE:CAI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.70. 8,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.64 million, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.