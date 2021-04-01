CaixaPay (CXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00064046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.25 or 0.00327811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.00771266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029024 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

