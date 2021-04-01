Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Down 3.4%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $21.05. 1,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 485,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $813.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $932,130 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Caleres by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 35.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caleres during the third quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Caleres by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

