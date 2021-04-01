Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

ELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $27,225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,380,000.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.