Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,373. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

