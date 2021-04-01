Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $38.00 at Truist Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.16.

NYSE:CPE traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

