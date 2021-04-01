Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Camber Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91. Camber Energy has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Camber Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

