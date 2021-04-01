Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,361. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 in the last 90 days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

