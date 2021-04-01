Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Dividend of $0.36

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

