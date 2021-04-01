Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.77

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 2785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
