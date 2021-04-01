Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.77

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 2785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. Research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

