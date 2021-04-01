Canaccord Genuity Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $55.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.15. 1,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,429. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

