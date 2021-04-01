Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canada Goose by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,330,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.36. 1,093,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

