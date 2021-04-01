Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 111,273 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,273 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of TransUnion worth $37,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

