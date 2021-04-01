Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 95,490 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 183.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,490 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $157.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.79. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

