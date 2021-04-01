Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 130,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after acquiring an additional 636,349 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

