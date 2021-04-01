Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,381 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Aflac worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,879,591. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

