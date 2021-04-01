Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $23.22 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 114.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Ball worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.