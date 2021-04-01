Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $25.83 Million Investment in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 749,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,832,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.70% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in 8X8 by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 8X8 by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 21.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $58,040.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

