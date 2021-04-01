Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85,882 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $25,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.32.

PPG stock opened at $150.26 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.01 and a twelve month high of $156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average of $139.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

