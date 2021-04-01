Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 432,620 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $27,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.09.

CP stock opened at $379.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.70. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $205.26 and a 52 week high of $385.87. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

