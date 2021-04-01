Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,500 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDPYF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

Shares of CDPYF opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.1068 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

