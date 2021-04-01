Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.49

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.49 and traded as high as C$54.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$54.14, with a volume of 236,686 shares changing hands.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The company has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.49.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

