Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Hits New 12-Month High at $484.74

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$484.74 and last traded at C$482.05, with a volume of 263085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$480.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$490.08.

The company has a market cap of C$64.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$460.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$435.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

