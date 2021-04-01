Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.