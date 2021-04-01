Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF remained flat at $$52.00 during trading on Thursday. Cancom has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

