Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Cannae stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,515. Cannae has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Cannae by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cannae by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cannae by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $5,788,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 412,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

