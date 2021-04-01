Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE) Insider Thomas(Tom) Pickett Sells 366,911 Shares

Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE) insider Thomas(Tom) Pickett sold 366,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.07), for a total transaction of A$34,489.63 ($24,635.45).

Cannindah Resources Company Profile

Cannindah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral projects in Australia. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Mount Cannindah copper-gold project, as well as holds 100% interest in the Piccadilly Gold Project located in Queensland.

