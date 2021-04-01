Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEED shares. Cowen upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of WEED stock traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$40.22. 393,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.30 billion and a PE ratio of -6.25. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.23 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.44.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.