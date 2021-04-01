Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.97

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 15689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGEMY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

