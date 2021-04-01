Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CCBG opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

