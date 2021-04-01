Capital International Ltd. Buys 17,624 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,358 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Capital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $235.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.