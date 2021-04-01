Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $21,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

