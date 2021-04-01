Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $4.65. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 224,032 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 6.55.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

