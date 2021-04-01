Carbon (CRBN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $521,211.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $521,211.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00320088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.59 or 0.00784597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00089379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,808,433 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.