Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.91. 53,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 228,446 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

