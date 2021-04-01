Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79.

CSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

