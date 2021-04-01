Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €118.86 ($139.83).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €128.50 ($151.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €128.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a one year high of €140.50 ($165.29).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

