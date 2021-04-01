Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY remained flat at $$149.30 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $90.65 and a one year high of $167.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.49.

CZMWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Commerzbank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

