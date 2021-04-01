Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. 648,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,241,785. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

