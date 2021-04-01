Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,265. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter.

CUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

