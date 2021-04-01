Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRS. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

