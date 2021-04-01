Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.23

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.23 ($16.74) and traded as high as €15.52 ($18.25). Carrefour shares last traded at €15.35 ($18.05), with a volume of 2,693,585 shares.

CA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.68 ($19.62).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

