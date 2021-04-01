Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.68 ($19.62).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

EPA:CA opened at €15.45 ($18.17) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.23. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

