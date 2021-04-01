Carry Price Reaches $0.0334 on Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Carry has a total market capitalization of $262.91 million and approximately $171.21 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014158 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,861,335,700 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

