Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cars.com by 164.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARS opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Cars.com has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $873.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

