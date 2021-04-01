Carter Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.25 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

CARE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

