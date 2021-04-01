Cartesi Market Cap Reaches $125.20 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $125.20 million and approximately $23.08 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00064548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.00328663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.56 or 0.00778726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00028970 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,016,952 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars.

