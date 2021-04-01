Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $9.26. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 115,065 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,350,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

